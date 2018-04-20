Armenia records unprecedented economic activation growth
YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia recorded unprecedented growth of economic activation in the first quarter of 2018. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of the Economic Development and Investments, the growth amounted to 10.6% against the same period of 2017.
This is the greatest rise since 2011 (since the introduction of the index).
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
