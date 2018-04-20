Respect for fundamental freedoms, freedom of speech and assembly are among Armenia's achievements – FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Respect for fundamental freedoms, strengthening democratic institutions, the existence of a functioning civil society, freedom of speech and assembly are among Armenia's achievements, Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian told ARAVOT daily, commenting on the reference of international media to the developments in Armenia.

ARMENPRESS presents the interview.

Question – Mr. Minister, protests have been organized in front of our foreign diplomatic representations. How would you comment on this?

Answer – Naturally, our compatriots living abroad also have the right to express their opinion over the developments in their Motherland.

Anyway, I do not think that intruding into diplomatic representations of Armenia, hindering their functioning and attempts to discredit the representations of their own Motherland and posting it on the network can be considered an act of patriotism. I am sure there are civilized ways to express opinion.

Answer – Mr. Minister, the recent days’ protests have appeared in the focus of attention of foreign mass media. How would you comment on this?

Answer – International organizations and our partner countries are very well aware of the developments in Armenia, first of all because democratic reforms in Armenia have been implemented in cooperation with them. Everything done in this direction particularly in the recent decade give no room for doubting that the progress recorded in the sphere of protection of fundamental rights is firm and irreversible.

It is due to this cooperation that the Constitutional reforms and last year’s parliamentary elections of Armenia enjoyed mainly positive assessment of the international institutions. The fact that Armenia transitioned to parliamentary model is the result of all these.

The freely implemented rallies and marches in our country would be impossible to imagine without the consistent and continuous implementation of reforms in the recent years.

Drawing parallels might not be the right thing, but anyway, which are the countries where hampering the free movement of citizens for a lasting period, attempts to intrude into educational institutions, state bodies and other institutions, disruption of their normal functioning, inflicting damage to private and public property, public order violation and other activities can be assesses tolerable?

It’s clear that the activities of low enforcement bodies in these days have been not only tantamount, but also more that restrained.

The professional, adequate actions by law enforcement agencies in line with international standards aimed at maintaining public order are the result of years of cooperation with the OSCE and other partner organizations.

As refers to the reaction to international press, you are right, they covered the developments rather widely. And that’s natural. The developments in Armenia immediately and without any obstacles are spread through the freely operating local and international media agencies. This is also an important indicator.

Or let’s take the free functioning of the internet and social media, the existence of a functioning civil society in Armenia formed just in the recent years. All these became possible thank to the consistent policy lead by Armenia which has been praised by our international partners numerous times.

Respect for fundamental freedoms, strengthening democratic institutions, the existence of a functioning civil society, freedom of speech and assembly are among Armenia's achievements.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan





