Asian Stocks - 20-04-18

TOKYO, 20 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 20 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.13% to 22162.24 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.05% to 1751.13 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.47% to 3071.54 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.94% to 30418.33 points.