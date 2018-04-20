OSCE PA human rights Chair calls for constructive dialogue in Armenia in connection with ongoing rallies

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. In connection with the ongoing rallies in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, Ignacio Sanchez Amor (MP, Spain), Chair of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s human rights committee, called on all sides to engage in constructive dialogue, the OSCE PA told Armenpress.

“I welcome the civic engagement of people turning out to exercise their right to freedom of expression through peaceful protest. This right must be respected by the authorities, and I take note of reports of instances of excessive use of force. At the same time, I remind that the right to peaceful protest does not enable demonstrators to force their way into buildings and disrupt proceedings”, Ignacio Sanchez Amor said.

He called on all sides to exercise due restraint to ensure that all Armenians can peacefully express their opinions, and call for a prompt return to constructive dialogue. “In this context, Freedom of the Press is of paramount importance and journalists should be protected against any form of violence”, he noted.

Opposition protests began in the Armenian capital of Yerevan a week ago.

The rallies are led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan, who has called on his supporters to launch civil disobedience.

The rallies began with a sit-in at France Square in downtown Yerevan, followed by sporadic marches in the city streets. The protesters even began blocking intersections and shutting down traffic. The situation escalated when the crowd of protesters and MP Pashinyan himself breached into the headquarters of Public Radio of Armenia, demanding airtime on April 14.

Then on April 16, protesters and riot police clashed in a brief incident on Baghramyan Avenue – one of the main city streets housing the parliament, Constitutional Court and the Prime Minister’s residence. The Yerevan Police Department (YPD) has called on the opposition crowd to refrain from illegal actions and to maintain public order.

YPD said they are entitled to detain protesters who are violating public order and to cease the illegal rally, because the demonstrations are violating the rights of others and endangering public safety.

The protesters largely ignored the YPD demands and continued the rally, initiating sit-ins outside governmental buildings, blocking traffic, obstructing public service staff from entering their offices, even deflating tires of official vehicles parked outside ministries.

About 100 demonstrators were detained for misdemeanors on April 19. Several others have been placed under arrest for causing a brief riot earlier in central Yerevan.

On April 20 they again launched their rally. The number of detainees reaches 183 on April 20.

Police said they will continue lawfully detaining those who are violating public order.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan