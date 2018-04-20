More than half of new Cabinet named as President Sarkissian makes new re-appointments

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. More than half of the new Cabinet has been named as Armenian President Armen Sargsyan re-appointed today Davit Harutyunyan as minister of justice, Davit Tonoyan as minister emergency situations, Ignati Arakelyan as minister of agriculture and Armen Amiryan as minister of culture.

Harutyunyan has been in office since 2017, and has earlier served as justice minister again from 1998 to 2007.

Mr. Tonoyan first took office in 2017. Mr. Amiryan and Mr. Arakelyan were both appointed ministers in 2016.

Armenia is currently forming a new government as the country transitioned into a parliamentary system on April 9 – the day when President Sarkissian took office and the Cabinet resigned, as required by law.

Cabinet members were serving as acting ministers until the re-appointments.

Earlier on April 19, the President signed an order re-appointing three other ministers. Mr. Vardan Aramyan (first took office 2016) was re-appointed as minister of finance, Mr. Davit Lokyan (first took office 2016) was re-appointed as minister of territorial administration and development and Mr. Suren Karayan (first took office 2016) was re-appointed as minister of economic development and investments.

A day before the President had also appointed former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan (in office from 2016-2018) to serve as First Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Vigen Sargsyan was re-appointed as defense minister and Mr. Edward Nalbandian (first took office 2008) was re-appointed as minister of foreign affairs.

The remaining Cabinet members, 8 in total, are still serving as acting ministers until the President will either re-appoint them or name new replacements.

The Armenian Cabinet has 17 ministerial portfolios in total.

Earlier on April 17, third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan was elected by Members of Parliament to serve as Prime Minister, a historic vote marking the first time that a Prime Minister is being elected by lawmakers in Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan