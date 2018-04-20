Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Lithuanian Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received on April 20 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to Armenia Erikas Petrikas who completes his diplomatic mission, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highly appreciated the great work carried out by the Ambassador during his tenure and his significant contribution to the development of the Armenian-Lithuanian ties.

In his turn the Lithuanian Ambassador said he will always remain the good friend of the Armenian people.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan