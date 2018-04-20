FM Lavrov comments on US stance on supply of S-400 Russian missile systems to Turkey

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia considers the US’s stance on supply of S-400 missile systems to Turkey as a blackmail, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier Wess Mitchell, Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, said Ankara may face sanctions under CAATSA after purchase of the S-400 missile systems from Russia.

“Mitchell’s statement according to which Ankara may face sanctions if it buys S-400 systems, is an example of a typical blackmail”, Lavrov said.

The Russian FM said the NATO chief recently said that Turkey’s decision to buy S-400 systems is its national decision.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan