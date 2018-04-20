China’s Premier sends congratulatory letter to Armenian PM Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang sent congratulatory letter to Serzh Sargsyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenpress reports citing the Armenian PM’s official site.

The letter says:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and myself, I sincerely congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

Armenia is China’s traditional and friendly partner: the Armenian-Chinese relationship is deeply rooted in centuries.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, close top-level contacts have been maintained between the two countries, mutual trust has been steadily strengthened in the political field, coupled with developing cooperation in trade and economic, humanitarian, infrastructural and other areas.

The Chinese side is ready to make joint efforts with the Armenian side in order to make our cooperation successful in all spheres so that we could jointly implement the Belt and Road initiative in a bid to achieve more positive results for the benefit of our two nations.

I wish you every success in your new and highly responsible State office”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan