President Armen Sarkissian receives Head of EU Delegation to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Head of EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Świtalski on April 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s Office, President Sarkissian highlighted the future development of relations between Armenia and the EU, noting, “We are ready to promote political dialogue, and partnership in economy, mobility, effective management and other spheres of mutual interest with the EU”.

Piotr Świtalski congratulated President Sarkissian on the occasion of assuming the post and saluted the signing of the law by the President on the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU signed on November 24, 2017.

Afterwards, the interlocutors exchanged views on the implementation of EU-assisted programs in Armenia and the raising of the effectiveness of those programs.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan