Government of Armenia changes time of sessions


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will change the time of sessions, acting Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan said following the Cabinet meeting.

“The time of the Government sessions will change and thereafter we will most probably hold Cabinet meetings at 17:00”, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan as saying.

Up till now the Cabinet meetings took place every Thursday at 11:00.

