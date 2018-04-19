Shirak Provincial Department Police denies rumors of policemen joining protesters
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Shirak Provincial Department of the Police of Armenia has denied the rumors of 10 policemen joining the protesters in Gyumri city.
Deputy Chief of Shirak Police Ashot Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS that the announcement is false and has nothing to do wih the reality. “There is nothing like that. Everybody continues to carry out his service”, Ashot Grigoryan said.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
- 19:32 Cabinet formation process to be completed in 2-3 days
- 18:54 President Armen Sarkissian receives Head of EU Delegation to Armenia
- 18:43 Armenian President issues statement hailing ARF’s call to establish platform for political consultations
- 18:41 Government of Armenia changes time of sessions
- 18:35 We are confident that situation in Armenia will be settled through democratic ways – Russian MFA
- 18:30 Shirak Provincial Department Police denies rumors of policemen joining protesters
- 18:07 Serzh Sargsyan refuses the ownership right of the private house granted to him by Cabinet decision – Aysor.am
- 17:54 Resistance leading to confrontation is an impasse – ARF Supreme Council issues statement
- 17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-04-18
- 17:29 Asian Stocks - 19-04-18
- 17:25 Government session led by Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan kicks off
- 17:18 Sharmazanov highlights ratification of Armenia-EU agreement by Latvia’s parliament
- 16:46 Catholicos addresses Yerevan demonstration in plea for common sense and lawfulness
- 16:28 Xi Jinping, Theresa May discuss situation in Syria
- 16:21 British TV and radio host Dale Winton dies at 62
- 16:02 Bar Association of Armenia provides free legal counseling to detained underage demonstrators
- 15:25 FMD K&L Europe opens first branches in Armenia’s provinces
- 15:18 Finance, territorial administration, economy ministers re-appointed by President
- 14:57 Number of detainees reaches 100 in ongoing illegal rally - YPD
- 14:50 Yerevan Municipality not notified on April 19 rally and march
- 14:35 Mkhitaryan back on track after injury-related hiatus
- 14:30 Yerevan police issue warning to initiators of illegal rally
- 14:12 Hortus Musicus Armenia concert delayed due to bad weather forecasts
- 13:55 Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan appoints assistants to PM
- 13:55 Hovhannes Nikoghosyan appointed spokesperson of Prime Minister
- 13:43 33 detained as of 12:30 – YPD
- 13:12 Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with outgoing Russian Ambassador
- 13:07 Babies now allowed on the US Senate floor following rare move to change rules
- 13:04 PM Medvedev highlights Serzh Sargsyan’s personal contribution to development of Armenian- Russian allied relations
- 12:50 Yerevan demonstrator hospitalized for soft tissue injury
- 12:44 Gevorg Harutyunyan to represent Armenia at New Wave 2018 international song contest
- 12:38 Kyrgyz president dismisses republic’s cabinet
- 12:34 President of Artsakh presents 2018 annual action plan to lawmakers
- 12:31 Acting finance minister Vardan Aramyan holds meeting with MAYKOR representatives
- 12:15 Number of detainees reaches 30 in Yerevan protests as of 11:00
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2543 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:12, 04.13.2018
Viewed 2036 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger
15:02, 04.12.2018
Viewed 1807 times US Congressmen call on Trump to mark April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day
17:14, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1725 times Acting Diaspora minister hosts Syrian Ambassador to Armenia
17:56, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1699 times Armenian President's spouse says every tourist must start the visit in Yerevan from History Museum of Armenia