Shirak Provincial Department Police denies rumors of policemen joining protesters

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Shirak Provincial Department of the Police of Armenia has denied the rumors of 10 policemen joining the protesters in Gyumri city.

Deputy Chief of Shirak Police Ashot Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS that the announcement is false and has nothing to do wih the reality. “There is nothing like that. Everybody continues to carry out his service”, Ashot Grigoryan said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan