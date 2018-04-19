Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Shirak Provincial Department Police denies rumors of policemen joining protesters


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Shirak Provincial Department of the Police of Armenia has denied the rumors of 10 policemen joining the protesters in Gyumri city.

Deputy Chief of Shirak Police Ashot Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS that the announcement is false and has nothing to do wih the reality. “There is nothing like that. Everybody continues to carry out his service”, Ashot Grigoryan said.  

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration