Resistance leading to confrontation is an impasse – ARF Supreme Council issues statement

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Council of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (in coalition with Republican Party of Armenia) has issued a statement over the recent days’ protests in the country. ARMENPRESS reports the statement notes that the rallies taking place in the country for several days show that there is a public demand in the country for structural changes and deep reforms.

“Civic activism is the key guarantee for the development of the country and democracy. But resistance leading to confrontation is an impasse and can split our nationwide potential. We are all facing the imperative to make this process effective and finding solutions for it. The culmination of this situation should be beneficial for both the citizens of Armenia and the state”, reads the statement.

The ARF representatives think that first of all the authorities, political forces and figures have to act and call on all the parliamentary political forces to create a platform for political dialogue aimed at bringing to a favorable end the process.

Head of “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters started rallies on April 13, calling on mass actions of blocking state bodies.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan