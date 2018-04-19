Asian Stocks - 19-04-18

TOKYO, 19 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 19 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.15% to 22191.18 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.03% to 1750.18 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.84% to 3117.38 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.40% to 30708.44 points.