Government session led by Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan kicks off

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian government chaired by newly-elected Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has kicked off on April 19, reports Armenpress.

The session agenda includes 20 issues.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected as Prime Minister by the Parliament on April 17. He has already started forming the new government. Karen Karapetyan has been appointed first deputy prime minister, Armen Gevorgyan and Vache Gabrielyan have been appointed deputy prime ministers. Several ministers, including the defense minister, minister of foreign affairs, minister of finance, minister of economic development and investments, minister of territorial administration and development, have been re-appointed to their posts.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan