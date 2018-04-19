Catholicos addresses Yerevan demonstration in plea for common sense and lawfulness

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II released an address on the situation relating to the recent rallies in Armenia.

“Dear faithful,

The domestic life of our country and people is accompanied by tense events in the recent days relating to the election of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

We express our concern on the situation, which disrupts the normal process of public life. Any [citizen] has its vision out of love towards the fatherland, for which it can express approaches and perceptions through peaceful means – by freely exercising civil rights.

However, this never implies retreat of love and common sense, violation of the rights of others, moreover endangering the lives of others. The sons of our people and Holy Church are among both the protesters and law enforcement. Inciting hatred and hostility and any kind of conflict and violence are unacceptable and inadmissible.

We call on the children of our people to maintain soberness and common sense, zeal of lawfulness and peace in patriotism.

Challenges which are faced by the fatherland are surmountable only when solidarity, mutual understanding, universal responsibility and unity are present. Our country today required the display of this spirit.

We pray to God asking for the Lord’s wisdom and guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Be of one mind, live in peace. And the God of love and peace will be with you 2 Corinthians 13:11”, the address reads.

The address comes as the Yerevan protests entered the 7th day.

Several dozen have been detained for committing misdemeanors in the illegal rallies.

The demonstrations are led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan