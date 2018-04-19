Xi Jinping, Theresa May discuss situation in Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of China Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Theresa May agreed on Thursday to further promote the "Golden Era" of bilateral ties between the two countries in a phone conversation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Syria and global trade.

“Xi told May that the alleged chemical attack in Syria needs a comprehensive, just and objective investigation, whose results should withstand the test of history, so as to solve the Syrian crisis through political means as soon as possible”, Xinhua said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan