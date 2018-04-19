Hortus Musicus Armenia concert delayed due to bad weather forecasts

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The upcoming April 20 concert of Estonian ensemble Hortus Musicus has been delayed due to bad weather.

Hortus Musicus was set to perform near the 7-th century Zvartnots Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia.

According to weather forecasts heavy rainfalls and winds are expected on April 20, which would negatively impact an outdoor event.

The concert will take place June 16, and will signal the official opening of the Year of Cultural Heritage of the EU in Armenia.

The delegation of the European Union in Armenia will signal the start of the events.

The concert is organized in collaboration with the 19th International Yerevan Prospects Festival.

The Estonian ensemble, established in 1972, specializes in performing early music, including 8th–15th-century European forms such as Gregorian Chant, Organum, Medieval Liturgic Hymns and Motets, the Franco-Flemish School, and Renaissance Music(including French chansons, villanelles and Italian madrigals).

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan