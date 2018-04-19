Kyrgyz president dismisses republic’s cabinet

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov has dismissed the republic’s cabinet of ministers led by Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, the president’s office said, TASS reports.

“The president has approved the no-confidence motion made by the parliament and signed an order dismissing the cabinet of ministers”, the press service stated.

Earlier on April 19 Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted no-confident to the republic’s cabinet led by prime minister Sapar Isakov. The motion was backed by 101 MPs, and five people voted against.

The dismissed government will continue to perform its obligations until a new cabinet of ministers is formed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan