President of Artsakh presents 2018 annual action plan to lawmakers

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan made an annual statement at the sitting of the parliament of the Artsakh Republic introducing the results of activities carried out in 2017 and plans for 2018, the President’s Office said.



The President put a special emphasis on defense, foreign policy, social-economic, judiciary and public administration spheres.

Sahakyan mentioned that a great work with visible results had been done, adding that at the same time that much should be done too.

"Extensive projects will be implemented in almost all the sectors of the economy. The key emphasis will be placed on enhancing economic competitiveness and self-sufficiency level in a number of spheres, creating attractive conditions for investments, reducing and simplifying administration, increasing transparency", highlighted Bako Sahakyan adding that achieving the set targets to a great extent depended on the efficient implementation of the planned programs in the current year.



The President expressed conviction that the country would succeed in implementing the planned programs because our people are capable of solving any problem, stressing close cooperation between all the branches of the power and various structures, systematic and professional work.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan