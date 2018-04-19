California Governor mobilizes National Guard personnel to Mexico border

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. California Governor Jerry Brown has ordered to deploy 400 National Guard troops to the border with Mexico, in accordance to US President Donald Trump’s plan, the Governor’s Office said.

“The state will mobilize up to 400 California National Guard personnel to combat criminal gangs, human traffickers and illegal firearm and drug smugglers – within the state, along the coast and at the U.S.-Mexico border – after securing the federal government’s commitment this week to fund the mission. The personnel will supplement the staffing of the Guard’s ongoing program, which includes 250 members statewide – 55 of whom are currently supporting counterdrug work at the U.S.-Mexico border in California.

Consistent with the terms spelled out in Governor Brown’s letter last week, the Governor’s order, issued today, specifies that the California National Guard will not enforce immigration laws or participate in the construction of any new border barrier. The location of Guard personnel – and number specifically working in support of operations within the state, along the coast and at the U.S.-Mexico border – will continue to be dictated by the needs on the ground. Some Guard personnel are expected to deploy before the end of the month and the mission will continue until at least September 30, 2018 – the end of the federal fiscal year”, the Governor’s Office said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan