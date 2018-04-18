Armenian President receives leaders of creative unions

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received leaders of creative unions of Armenia on April 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, during the meeting the President and the participants of the meeting discussed issues related to the works done in the spheres of cinematography, theatre, literature and journalism, problems in the mentioned spheres and ways to solve them.

The sides agreed to meet regularly.

