PM Serzh Sargsyan addresses congratulatory message to Yazidi community of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan addressed a congratulatory message to the Yazidi community on the occasion of their New Year - Meleke Taus, Armenpress reports citing the PM’s office website.

The message says:

“Dear representatives of the Yazidi community of Armenia,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of New Year - Meleke Taus.

The friendship of the Armenian and Yazidi peoples has a centuries-old history. This friendship has strengthened by a joint peaceful work and a joint fight. The vivid evidence of this are the 1918 May heroic battles, the 100th anniversary of which we will celebrate this year.

On the occasion of the New Year I wish you success and all the best. Let the coming year be a peaceful and productive year for all citizens of our country, in particular, the Yazidi community of Armenia”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan