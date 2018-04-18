Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

President Sarkissian appoints acting Chief of Staff


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian appointed Vardan Makaryan to serve as acting Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

Armen Gevorgyan was relieved as Chief of Staff and appointed as Deputy PM.

