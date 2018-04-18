Former President Robert Kocharyan phones Serzh Sargsyan, congratulates on election as PM
YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan ( in office 1998-2008) had a phone conversation on April 18 with Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and congratulated him on being elected, Kocharyan’s Office reported.
Serzh Sargsyan was elected to serve as Prime Minister April 17 by the Parliament of Armenia.
- 15:45 YPD detains 72 demonstrators, 6 minors for rioting
- 15:31 Demonstrators block Argishti-Grigor Lusavorich intersection in Yerevan
- 15:20 Protesters begin sit-in outside Yerevan City Hall, several demonstrators detained from Mashtots Ave.
- 15:09 “Yerevan, you are wonderful” – Alexander Lapshin arrives in Armenia for 1st time after highly publicized Baku jailing
- 15:03 German police launch nationwide crackdown on organized crime
- 15:02 Brazilian businessmen offered to enter Russian and Iranian markets via Armenia
- 14:28 One detained as Yerevan police prevent demonstrators from shutting down intersection
- 14:12 Brazil can be a big market for Armenian mineral waters, food products and alcoholic drinks
- 14:09 Russia hopes situation in Armenia will develop within the law - Putin’s spokesman on Yerevan demonstrations
- 14:04 Sociologist says Serzh Sargsyan’s election as Prime Minister was predictable
- 13:50 Demonstrators obstructing on-duty police officers and lawful actions are being detained for identification - YPD
- 13:37 Dutch State Secretary to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan
- 13:10 Investigation launched into death of Artsakh soldier
- 12:48 Ombudsman’s rapid response teams visit Yerevan police stations
- 12:46 OSCE monitoring passed without incidents in Hadrut region
- 12:36 Police detain 66 participants of Yerevan rally
- 12:33 YPD requests reporters to maintain reasonable distance from ongoing demonstrations citing safety concerns
- 12:29 Initiators of illegal demonstrations to bear entire responsibility of all consequences of lawful police measures - YPD
- 12:18 Yerevan Police restore traffic in France Square as rally participants enter YSU territory
- 12:13 Trump says he doesn’t like TPP deal for US, too many contingencies
- 12:08 Weapons are smuggled through Slovakia to Azerbaijan, Czech reporters reveal
- 12:00 Ilham Aliyev’s inauguration to 4th term in office underway in Azerbaijani parliament
- 11:47 Yerevan cops attempt to restore traffic in France Square as demonstrators march through Mashtots Avenue
- 11:33 Criminal proceedings launched on April 17 angry mob attack, riots in downtown Yerevan
- 11:32 5 citizens injured in Yerevan rally still in hospitals
- 11:29 Opposition involves minors in demonstrations as many school-aged teenagers seen among protesters
- 11:24 OPCW experts to launch works in Syria’s Douma after UN’s permit
- 11:18 Education ministry calls on demonstrators to refrain from involving school-aged teenagers
- 11:01 Demonstrators reach PM residence in Yerevan
- 10:41 Yerevan Mayor addresses congratulatory message on Yazidi New Year
- 10:38 Pashinyan-led demonstrators occupy Yerevan’s France Square again
- 10:32 Trump urges Turkey to release American pastor charged for participating in 2016 military coup attempt
- 10:21 US State Department reacts to Armenia demonstrations
- 10:02 Barbara Bush, former US First Lady, dies aged 92
