Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Former President Robert Kocharyan phones Serzh Sargsyan, congratulates on election as PM


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan ( in office 1998-2008) had a phone conversation on April 18 with Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and congratulated him on being elected, Kocharyan’s Office reported.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected to serve as Prime Minister April 17 by the Parliament of Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




