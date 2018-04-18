Ilham Aliyev’s inauguration to 4th term in office underway in Azerbaijani parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Ilham Aliyev is being sworn in to a 4th term in office as President of Azerbaijan April 18 in the country’s parliament, local media said.

Lawmakers, Cabinet members, members of the Constitutional Court and the family of Aliyev are taking part in the inauguration ceremony.

According to local media reports, the acting government will resign April 18 and the new government will be announced.

The April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan was widely criticized for lacking democracy and the rule of law. The election passed in conditions of widespread electoral fraud, vote buying and other violations.

The press briefing of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observers following the election turned into a scandal when the observers began talking about the widespread electoral violations.

A group of government-tied reporters stood up and began shouting, demanding to change the report.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan