CIA chief Mike Pompeo secretly meets with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. CIA director Mike Pompeo, whom President Donald Trump has nominated for the position of the Secretary of State, departed for Pyongyang for a secret meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, TASS reports citing the Washington Post.

According to media reports, the meeting between Pompeo, whom and the North Korean leader was part of an effort to lay the groundwork for direct talks between Trump and Kim about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The newspaper said it had received the information from two well-informed people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly classified nature of the talks.

BBC reports the meeting to prepare for direct talks between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place over Easter weekend, unnamed officials said.

Mr Trump had earlier alluded to high-level direct talks with Pyongyang.

But this unexpected and clandestine meeting would mark the highest level US contact with North Korea since 2000.

