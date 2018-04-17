President Armen Sarkissian meets with PM Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. On basis of the decision of the National Assembly of Armenia to elect Serzh Sargsyan Prime Minister of Armenia on April 17, 2018, President Armen Sarkissian issued a decree today appointing Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister of Armenia. The first meeting of the President of the country and the newly elected PM took place at the Presidential Palace today.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, congratulating Serzh Sargsyan, the President said, “Considering the path you have passed, great organizational experience and skills, human qualities, I am convinced you will use all your potential for the development of our motherland and raising the welfare level of the people in this responsible post as well”. The President of the Republic wished the PM achievements and effective work.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan