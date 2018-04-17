Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Giorgi Kvirikashvili congratulates Serzh Sargsyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Premier Giorgi Kvirikashvili congratulated newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of being elected the Head of the Executive. “I congratulate my friend Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia. We expect to deepen cooperation and strengthen the friendship of our peoples”, ARMENPRESS reports Kvirikashvili twitted.  

