Armenia had numerous achievements during Serzh Sargsyan’s tenure, says Vice Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia and its coalition partner fully trust their leader, Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said at the extraordinary sitting of parliament Tuesday.

“Today is really a memorable day, because we, as representatives of a parliamentary republic, are electing the first Prime Minister of the parliamentary republic in the National Assembly. Today we must not carry out a new election, but rather simply record the reality which was registered a year ago with the vote of the society,” he said.

The Vice Speaker said that during the tenure of Serzh Sargsyan Armenia had numerous achievements, and, certainly shortcomings too, but, in his words, the Armenia of 2008 and the Armenia of 2018 are incomparable.

“Armenia had great development in terms of protection of human rights and democracy under the leadership of Serzh Sargsyan, and it is no coincidence that international institutions are highly praising the democratic reforms which have been implemented in Armenia under the leadership of Serzh Sargsyan. During these years he has implemented initiative foreign policy and Armenia became a regional factor, nearly a dozen of states recognized the Armenian Genocide. We became a member of the EEU, which enabled greater development opportunities for the Armenian economy, which is proved by the economic growth which Armenia has ensured,” the Vice Speaker said, reminding about the recently signed CEPA with the EU, which, in his words, proves that Armenia’s foreign policy wasn’t directed at the West, South or North, but rather at national state interest.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan