Act of aggression was committed against Syria by Western countries, Putin tells Merkel

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have held a telephone conversation to stress the importance of thorough and impartial investigation to be conducted by the OPCW mission in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday as reported by TASS.



"Both parties expressed the readiness to promote the resumption of political and diplomatic efforts over the Syrian dossier, including those on the Geneva and Astana platforms, and to go ahead with bilateral contacts along these lines," the Kremlin said.

Putin stressed the actions by a group of Western countries, which committed an act of aggression against Syria, grossly violated the norms of international law.



English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan



