Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

False bomb threat at Yerevan City Hall as security agencies complete search


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations said no explosive device has been discovered in the Yerevan City Hall after the apparent false call.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS that a bomb threat was made at 12:02.

First responders and bomb squads were dispatched to the scene.

The building was searched and it turned out that the threat was false.

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration