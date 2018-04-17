Yerevan cops, protesters briefly scuffle

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. A crowd of protesters from opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s rally attempted to block the Halabyan – Arzumanyan intersection in Yerevan Tuesday morning.

Police officers on-duty at the scene called on the crowd to vacate the street, but protesters refused.

A brief scuffle ensued between cops and the crowd.

A group of protesters still remain in the intersection.

Traffic is not suspended but is heavily jammed.

Another opposition MP, Gevorg Gorgisyan, has joined the crowd.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan