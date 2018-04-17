Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

12 people hospitalized after Monday rally, police officer in stable condition


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. 12 people are still hospitalized after the April 16 rally in Yerevan. One of them is a police officer who underwent surgery and is currently in a stable condition, the healthcare ministry said.

All others are in normal condition after suffering minor injuries.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration