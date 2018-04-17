12 people hospitalized after Monday rally, police officer in stable condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. 12 people are still hospitalized after the April 16 rally in Yerevan. One of them is a police officer who underwent surgery and is currently in a stable condition, the healthcare ministry said.
All others are in normal condition after suffering minor injuries.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
