Armenia’s Police Chief arrives at Baghramyan Avenue

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan has arrived at Baghramyan Avenue. ARMENPRESS reports Gasparyan is walking in the avenue watching the developments.

Deputy Police Chiefs Hunan Poghosyan, Samvel Hovhannisyan and Levon Yeranosyan had arrived earlier.

Organizer of the protests, MP Nikol Pashinyan is not at Baghramyan Avenue at the moment. He is in the headquarters of “Bright Armenia” party where he is talking with his colleagues of “Yelk Bloc”.

Earlier, the police issued a statement demanding Nikol Pashinyan to stop the protest. In case of failing to meet the demands the Police will disperse the rally using force and special means.

