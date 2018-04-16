Officers suffer blunt force trauma, stab wounds in clash with protesters

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare ministry of Armenia said 46 citizens, including 6 police officers, sought medical attention in various hospitals across Yerevan as of 16:30. The majority of citizens were discharged after receiving outpatient care.

The healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS that the civilians mostly suffered injuries to lower limbs.

The injuries of police officers, however, were inflicted by blunt force and knives.

One police officer is currently undergoing surgery for a cut vein.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan