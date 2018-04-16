Artsakh’s President receives Chairman of National Commission on TV and Radio of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 16 received a group of members of the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia led by chairman Gagik Buniatyan, as well as heads of a number of Armenian leading information companies, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Various issues relating to the cooperation of Armenia and Artsakh in telecommunication and information fields were discussed.

President Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that Artsakh's cooperation with the Armenian National Commission on Television and Radio and leading media companies was on a high level, expressing hope that it would be maintained in the future too.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Artsakh state commission on regulating public services and economic competition Hakob Ghahramanyan and other officials.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan