Soldier dies in one of military units of Artsakh’s Defense Army


YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that on April 15, as of 19:15, Defense Army soldier Alek Karapetyan, born in 1998, received fatal gunshot wound as a result of an emergency incident in one of the military units.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The defense ministry of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the soldier.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




