Several universities resume classes normally amid reports of interruptions, cancellations in some institutions

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Classes resume normally in a number of universities in Yerevan, whereas interruptions and cancellations in some educational institutions are reported. The heavy citywide traffic jams hindered students and staff from reaching their universities.

The National Polytechnic University, the National Agrarian University, the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture and the State Institute of Sports and the Armenian-Russian University function normally.

The Yerevan State University said classes do not proceed normally since the majority of students and lecturers were unable to reach the university because of the heavy traffic jams.

ARMENPRESS is clarifying information from the Yerevan State Medical University and the Armenian State Pedagogical University – which was earlier intruded by the opposition crowd of MP Nikol Pashinyan, and the Brusov University of Linguistics and Social Sciences.

Traffic is suspended in a number of busy streets of Yerevan.

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and a crowd of supporters have blocked several busy streets of Yerevan from the morning of April 16.

Police released a warning saying that such actions can endanger public safety and law enforcement agencies are entitled to use appropriate measures if necessary.

