Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump went furious upon finding out that France and Germany have expelled only 4 Russian diplomats each, whereas the United States has expelled 60, The Washington Post reports.

“President Trump seemed distracted in March as his aides briefed him at his Mar-a-Lago resort on the administration’s plan to expel 60 Russian diplomats and suspected spies.

The United States, they explained, would be ousting roughly the same number of Russians as its European allies — part of a coordinated move to punish Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter on British soil.

“We’ll match their numbers,” Trump instructed, according to a senior administration official. “We’re not taking the lead. We’re matching,” the Washington Post said.

When the expulsion was announced later, the US President erupted in anger.

Trump was angry because his administration was being portrayed in media as having the toughest position on Russia.

Growing angrier, the US President insisted that his aides misled him about the magnitude of the expulsions. “There were curse words,” the official said”.

