Djukanovic eyes joining EU after winning Montenegrin presidential election

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Milo Djukanovic was set to win Montenegro’s presidential election on Sunday with 53.8 percent of votes, according to a projection by the Centre for Monitoring and Research (CeMI) pollster, Reuters reported.

Djukanovic — a candidate for the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS)—, served as Prime Minister in the 90s.

Milos Nikolic, a DPS parliamentary deputy, told reporters at the party's headquarters that there would be no second round, according to Reuters.

"Djukanovic is the new president of Montenegro."

Djukanovic was a major player in Montenegro's politics from 1991 to 2016 and announced he would go back to politics last month as a "responsibility for Montenegro's future", as quoted by Euronews.

The future president is likely to complete talks for EU membership while in power.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan