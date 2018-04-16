Protesters block Yerevan’s Baghramyan-Orbeli intersection: Drivers urge to open the road

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters have blocked several streets of Yerevan causing heavy traffic jams from the morning of April 16.

Armenpress correspondent reports nearly 10 young people are sitting in front of public transportation vehicles in the Baghramyan-Orbeli intersection as a result of which the traffic from Barekamutyun metro to Proshyan-Baghramyan intersecton has been suspended. Passengers have to continue their route by walking.

Drivers express their complaint, urge the youth to open the road.

At present the Police officers are trying to get the young people out of the traffic.

The protesters call on passers-by to join them.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan