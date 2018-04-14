Syrians hold rallies in Damascus in support of President Assad after US missile strikes

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Rallies launched in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad after the missile strikes delivered on Damascus by the US, France and the UK overnight April 14, RBC reports.

Driving through cars on the streets of Damascus the protesters were waving the flags of Syria, Russia and Iran stating: “We are not afraid of you”, “We are your people, Bashar”.

The United States, Great Britain and France launched a joint operation against Syria opening strikes on that country overnight April 14. The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week. According to the Russian media reports, there are no casualties in the Syrian side, but three people were injured in the attack.

