Iran’s Spiritual Leader calls Trump, Macron and May “criminals” after Syria attack

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s Spiritual Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the leaders of the US, France and the UK – Presidents Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Theresa May, criminals after the missile strikes delivered on Syria overnight April 14, TASS reorts.

“The attack on Syria is a crime, and the US and French Presidents and the UK Prime Minister are criminals”, the Spiritual Leader said, adding that the US and its allies will achieve no result by this crime committed in Syria.

The United States, Great Britain and France launched a joint operation against Syria opening strikes on that country overnight April 14. The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week. According to the Russian media reports, there are no casualties in the Syrian side, but three people were injured in the attack.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan