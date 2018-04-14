Developments after missile strikes on Syria to move to political, information field – expert on Arabic studies

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Following the missile strikes on Syria launched by the US, France and the UK, the developments will move to a political, information field, Armen Petrosyan – expert on Arabic studies, told ARMENPRESS, considering less likely the continuation of military operations.

“In fact these missile strikes can be viewed as a solution to a recent tension over the Syrian conflict. These events speak about the fact that by this the military stage of tension, most probably, will end. There is a great possibility that the further developments will move to a more information, political platform. Basis will be created for the launch of a new political process aimed at settling the Syrian conflict”, Armen Petrosyan said.

He stated that the strikes by the US, France and the UK were clearly targeted, this means that the attacking side purses one goal – to punish for the committed chemical attack.

“It is expected the responses to these strikes will be in the political field”, the expert on Arabic studies said.

The United States, Great Britain and France launch a joint operation against Syria opening strikes on that country overnight April 14. The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

