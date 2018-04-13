Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

5 Armenian citizens die while conducting works in manhole in Russian city of Ufa


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The representative of the Armenian emergency situations ministry’s Rescue Service in Russia informed that 5 Armenian citizens died while conducting works in the manhole in the Russian city of Ufa, reports Armenpress.

One of the citizens has been hospitalized to Ufa’s medical center.

Doctors assessed his health condition as fair.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration