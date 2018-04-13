5 Armenian citizens die while conducting works in manhole in Russian city of Ufa
YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The representative of the Armenian emergency situations ministry’s Rescue Service in Russia informed that 5 Armenian citizens died while conducting works in the manhole in the Russian city of Ufa, reports Armenpress.
One of the citizens has been hospitalized to Ufa’s medical center.
Doctors assessed his health condition as fair.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 22:00 5 Armenian citizens die while conducting works in manhole in Russian city of Ufa
- 20:10 Over 907 million AMD embezzled during implementation of EU grant programs in Armenia: 19 charged over incident
- 19:54 Armenia’s IT potential presented in four German cities
- 19:01 National Security Service discovers large amount of counterfeit banknotes
- 18:47 OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger congratulates Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian
- 18:38 Armenia’s relations with Russia are historical and further strengthen every year – Speaker of Parliament
- 18:07 Acting PM Karapetyan holds consultation discussing draft aim at innovation development
- 18:02 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces participates in CSTO military committee’s session in Astana
- 17:56 Armenian President's spouse says every tourist must start the visit in Yerevan from History Museum of Armenia
- 17:42 Acting FM Nalbandian receives students of College of Europe
- 17:38 Russian, French Presidents discuss situation in Syria over phone
- 17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-04-18
- 17:24 Asian Stocks - 13-04-18
- 17:14 Acting Diaspora minister hosts Syrian Ambassador to Armenia
- 17:05 Huge US armada heading to Syria in biggest concentration of American naval power since 2003 Iraq invasion
- 16:55 Memory Lanterns dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide victims to open in Geneva, Switzerland
- 16:21 Telegram to use built-in methods to bypass blocking
- 16:00 Russia’s Lavrov hopes Western countries won’t embark on adventurism in Syria
- 15:51 New details on Tavush landmine explosion as military launches probe
- 15:49 No program to construct hotel near Garni temple – Armenian culture ministry
- 15:30 Inspections reveal lack of fire safety precautions in several popular restaurants
- 14:52 Forbes: Exploring The World Of Armenian Brandy
- 14:35 American Corners in Armenia celebrate National Library Week with Reading Marathon
- 14:24 Ukrainian pop-star Vera Brezhneva suffers embarrassing fall at live concert
- 14:17 Landmine explosion wounds three people in rural Armenia town
- 13:59 Vehicle imports to Armenia grow 168%
- 13:55 Airlines clear skies over Syria amid missile strike threat
- 13:27 President Sarkissian, executive of Chinese agro company discuss high level Armenian-Chinese relations
- 13:17 Situation in NK and Armenia border has always been concerning, says prominent Russian expert Stanislav Tarasov
- 13:13 Estonian Hortus Musicus ensemble to deliver unique performance at 7th century Zvartnots Cathedral in Armenia
- 13:02 Government eyes development of solar power production
- 12:54 Scattered showers, thunderstorms forecast in Armenia
- 12:12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger
- 11:59 Former Pakistani PM gets lifetime ban from politics
- 11:27 Armenian chess GMs score victories in 1st round of Sharjah Masters 2018
12:28, 04.09.2018
Viewed 6373 times Armen Sarkissian sworn in as 4th President of Armenia
20:05, 04.06.2018
Viewed 3008 times Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
14:44, 04.09.2018
Viewed 2976 times Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia’s President on inauguration
11:44, 04.10.2018
Viewed 2841 times Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon
16:33, 04.07.2018
Viewed 1570 times Nearly $110,000,000 unprecedentedly massive housing project under development in Yerevan