5 Armenian citizens die while conducting works in manhole in Russian city of Ufa

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The representative of the Armenian emergency situations ministry’s Rescue Service in Russia informed that 5 Armenian citizens died while conducting works in the manhole in the Russian city of Ufa, reports Armenpress.

One of the citizens has been hospitalized to Ufa’s medical center.

Doctors assessed his health condition as fair.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan