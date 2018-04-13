Acting PM Karapetyan holds consultation discussing draft aim at innovation development

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the government chaired by acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during which “Towards Smart Armenia: Strategic Approach for Innovative Development” draft was presented, the government told Armenpress.

It was reported that based on the draft the country’s overall development vision based on innovation has been formed, Armenia’s innovation system performance, possible investment volumes and their results were assessed.

The authors of the draft stated that actions are scheduled within the frames of it which aim at increasing public consciousness on importance of innovation, defining necessary priorities for public investments, forming reforms agenda, uniting the efforts of local players and donors. The consultation also touched upon the existing issues and challenges in innovation field, as well as their possible solutions.

Different proposals and observations were presented. Karen Karapetyan welcomed the development of this document and tasked to amend it taking into account the presented proposals.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan