Telegram to use built-in methods to bypass blocking

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Telegram messenger will use built-in methods to bypass blocking, founder of the messenger Pavel Durov said after a court had ruled to block the service in Russia, TASS report.

"Telegram will use built-in methods to bypass blocking, which do not require action from users, although 100% accessibility of the service without VPN is not guaranteed," Durov said on his social media account.

A Moscow court earlier satisfied the demand of Russia’s telecommunications watchdog and blocked access to the Telegram messenger in Russia over its failure to furnish keys to the Federal Security Service to decrypt user messages.

The court’s verdict must come into force immediately, the judge said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan