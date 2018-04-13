Situation in NK and Armenia border has always been concerning, says prominent Russian expert Stanislav Tarasov

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian expert on the Middle East and Caucasian countries Mr. Stanislav Tarasov believes that the situation in Karabakh and the border of Armenia has always been concerning.

Speaking about the recent recurring Azerbaijani gunfire attacks in the direction of border villages and towns of Armenia and the possibility of a response from the CSTO, the political scientist noted that the Collective Security Treaty Organization, with Armenia among its members, is following the developments of the situation at the border.

According to Tarasov, it is difficult to comment on the developments which take place along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, because these developments have seemingly become regular.

“It should be noted here that two important political events happened: Presidents were elected in Armenia and Azerbaijan. Now, the questions is how the dialogue will proceed between the parties, under what conditions, will it re-start at all, whether the parties will attempt to exit the deadlock etc. We must wait for developments”, Stanislav Tarasov told ARMENPRESS.

Asked if there is a need of CSTO’s intervention because the gunfire is along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and civilians have been targeted, Tarasov mentioned that there is no need for the intervention yet. “I don’t see the need for making any statements yet, Armenia is a member of the CSTO, and the CSTO is following the process,” he said.

Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at a civilian vehicle in the border town of Baghanis in Tavush province April 12. Earlier on April 7 and overnight April 8, the Azerbaijani armed forces had opened gunfire on Armenian military positions in the Nakhijevan section of the border. The Armenian military had suppressed the Azerbaijani gunfire attack with countermeasures.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan