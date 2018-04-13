Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has provided an update on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s knee injury saying that the Armenian international is expected to return in two weeks, the Statesman reported.

“He has a medial ligament strain, he should be out for two more weeks,” Wenger said at a press conference Thursday.

“Do not be too worried. We have a very good medical staff and he is very serious in his rehab.”

Mkhitaryan injured his knee in the first leg of the Gunners’ quarter-final tie with CSKA Moscow.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan