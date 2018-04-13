Armenian chess GMs score victories in 1st round of Sharjah Masters 2018

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmasters Manuel Petrosyan and Tigran Petrosyan both secured victories in their first games at Sharjah Masters 2018.

Manuel Petrosyan defeated UAE’s Ahmed Farhed at the first round of the chess tournament, while the opponent of Tigran Petrosyan failed to make an appearance which granted the Armenian GM a technical victory.

Sharjah Masters is being held for the second time in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan